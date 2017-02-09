NESN Sports Today

Ryan Spooner Centers Bruins’ Third Line As Boston Prepares For Sharks

by on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 12:21AM
2,510

The Boston Bruins begin an important homestand Thursday when they host the Pacific Division-leading San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.

In order to jumpstart a struggling forward group, interim head coach Bruce Cassidy put Ryan Spooner at center on the third line during Wednesday’s practice. Spooner has played a lot on the wings this season, but center is his natural position and playing there allows him to maximize his creativity with the puck.

For more, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN