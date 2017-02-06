Samuel L. Jackson Provides Falcons With In-Game Super Bowl LI Hype Video

Share this:

The Atlanta Falcons have been touted as underdogs heading into Super Bowl LI.

As a result of their dominance so far this season, combined with their playoff experience, many have given the New England Patriots the upper hand in the big game.

Actor and avid Falcons fan Samuel L. Jackson doesn’t care about these projections, as he shared in a hype video that aired on the jumbotron during the game.

Check it out below.

Will the Falcons “Rise Up” all the way to the Lombardi Trophy? We’ll have to wait and see.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Images