Sarah Thomas made NFL history by becoming the first ever full-time female referee, and she’s back where it all started: Houston.

Thomas’ first game as a ref came at NRG Stadium in Houston, where the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are looking to make some history of their own Sunday in Super Bowl LI.

NESN’s Rachel Holt caught up with Thomas on Radio Row this week. Check out the video above to hear more about Thomas’ incredible journey.