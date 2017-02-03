Seahawks’ Michael Bennett Offers Brother Martellus Super Bowl Advice

Share this:

Nine-year NFL veteran Martellus Bennett will be playing in his first Super Bowl when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5.

As Super Bowl Sunday is uncharted waters for Bennett, a person close to him that’s familiar with the big game decided to reach out and offer guidance: His brother, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett.

Michael Bennett has played in two Super Bowls with Seattle. The Seahawks won their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history with a win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, but fell the following season to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

As a Super Bowl veteran, Michael’s advice to Martellus included helpful tips such as “don’t spend too much money” and “don’t worry about tickets.”

You can hear the rest of Michael Bennett’s sage advice in the clip below.

.@mosesbread72 shares his Super Bowl advice to his brother @MartysaurusRex. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A3l79WDl43 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 2, 2017

We’re thinking that “win the game” should have been on that list as well.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images