Seth Rollins Injury: Former WWE Champion Reinjures Knee; WrestleMania Status Uncertain

Former WWE champion Seth Rollins might be on the WrestleMania sideline for the second year in a row.

Rollins injured his surgically repaired right knee in the final segment of “Monday Night RAW” as part of Samoa Joe’s debut. It’s unclear how exactly Rollins hurt the knee, but Samoa Joe attacked him and threw him around both inside and outside of the ring.

WWE cameras caught Rollins leaving the arena and crutches, and while many will say “Wrestling is fake, it’s all part of the show,” ProWrestlingSheet.com reported the injury Wednesday, which preceded WWE.com’s story on the injury. ProWrestlingSheet.com cited multiple sources who indicated Rollins’ status for WrestleMania is up in the air. And as at least one person pointed out, WWE might have made Rollins’ knee the focal point of the attack angle if it was a work.

Rollins seemingly confirmed the injury, too, with a tweet.

Wish I could say it was just a bad dream. pic.twitter.com/mr5vu1MEVp — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

Rollins tore up the same right knee in 2015, tearing his right ACL, MCL and meniscus in a match overseas. The injury caused Rollins to relinquish the WWE title, and he also missed last year’s WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

The prevailing thought was Rollins was gearing up for a WrestleMania 33 match against Triple H, which would have been one of the biggest matches on the card.