Sevilla Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online

Share this:

Tweet







We’ll forgive Sevilla for being confident in the face of the reigning Premier League champion.

Sevilla will host Leicester City on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions Leauge in the first leg of their round of 16 series. Leicester City is in free-fall domestically, and the Foxes are hoping for a Champions League miracle in order to salvage their season.

Sevilla is faring well in its first season under head coach Jorge Sampaoli, and many expect its stout defense to muzzle the misfiring Foxes.

5 – Sevilla have kept more clean sheets than any other side in this season’s Champions League (5 in 6 games). Barricade. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 22, 2017

Here’s how to watch Sevilla vs. Leicester City online.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FOX Soccer