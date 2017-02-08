Sharks Make Funny Super Bowl Joke After Blowing Huge Lead In OT Loss

Share this:

The San Jose Sharks aren’t afraid to laugh at themselves.

They had a commanding 4-1 lead in the third period against an inferior Buffalo Sabres team Tuesday night and they couldn’t hold it. The Sharks wound up losing 5-4 in overtime, and as many NHL teams do, they found a way to make everyone laugh on Twitter.

How? A Super Bowl LI joke.

At least it wasn't in the Super Bowl. #SJSvsBUF pic.twitter.com/pvswdRGII3 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 8, 2017

Well played.

Of course, the Sharks are referring to the 28-3 lead the Atlanta Falcons blew in their Super Bowl LI loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Pats scored 31 unanswered points to win 34-28 in overtime for their fifth Lombardi Trophy.

Just like the Golden State Warriors and their 3-1 series lead jokes, the Falcons are going to be the brunt of these jokes for a long, long time.

