Should Tom Brady Retire? Donovan McNabb, Jim Kelly Among Those In Favor

Share this:

Tweet







Tom Brady has five Super Bowl rings. He’s married to a supermodel, has made more than enough money over the course of his NFL career and will go down as arguably the greatest player in league history.

In short, the New England Patriots quarterback has nothing left to prove.

As such, there are some folks, including former NFL quarterbacks Donovan McNabb and Jim Kelly, who think Brady might as well ride off into the sunset after furthering his legacy Sunday night with an amazing comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

This would be a great time for Tom "The Goat" to retire. Go out on a high note. Congrats big guy. — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 6, 2017

Without a doubt , there is no debating anymore. Tom Brady is truly the best ever. Job well done bud. NOW RETIRE. LMAO. 👍🏈Congrats 12. A photo posted by Jim Kelly (@jimkelly1212) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:58am PST

McNabb, of course, lost to Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX, while Kelly’s former team, the Buffalo Bills, still have to deal with TB12 twice each season.

Don’t count on Brady going anywhere, though. Even though his wife, Gisele, would like him to retire, the Pats QB made it clear Monday he’s having way too much fun playing football right now.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images