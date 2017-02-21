Skip Bayless Calls DeMarcus Cousins Trade The ‘Worst In NBA History’

Share this:

The Sacramento Kings traded All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, and they got completely fleeced.

The Kings gave up a top 10 player for rookie guard Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and two draft picks. By all accounts, this was a robbery by the Pelicans as they gave up next to nothing in order to pair Cousins with star big man Anthony Davis.

While this trade was abysmal from the Kings perspective, was it the worst trade in NBA history?

Well, FOX Sports 1’s hot-take master Skip Bayless certainly thinks so, and he said exactly that on his show “Undisputed” on Monday.

"I think the Sacramento Kings just might have made the worst trade in NBA history." — @RealSkipBayless on the DeMarcus Cousins trade pic.twitter.com/bcKYDFaA23 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 20, 2017

Considering the Philadephia 76ers once traded Wilt Chamberlain to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package of players that included Jerry Chambers, Archie Clark and Darrall Imhoff, it’s hard to put the Kings at the top of the list.

Still, this wasn’t exactly an even trade.

