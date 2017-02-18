Slam Dunk Contest Live Stream: Watch NBA All-Star Saturday Online

Share this:

Four of the NBA’s best dunkers will be showing off their high-flying skills in New Orleans Saturday night for the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest.

The main event of NBA All-Star Saturday will feature Aaron Gordon (Orlando Magic), DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers), Glenn Robinson III (Indiana Pacers) and Derrick Jones Jr. (Phoenix Suns). You can read full rules for the event at NBA.com here.

Many believed Gordon should have won the competition last year, but he was narrowly defeated by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine. Will Gordon claim the title this time around? We’ll have to wait and see.

Here’s how you can watch the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Peter Llewellyn/USA TODAY Sports Images