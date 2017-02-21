Some NASCAR Fans Are Pretty Upset About Monster Energy Girls’ Outfits

Share this:

At Sunday’s 59th Daytona 500, the rules, drivers and sponsors aren’t the only things that will look different.

Previously representing Sprint, the recently introduced Monster Energy girls have shown off their new outfits ahead of their appearances at the Daytona 500, and they’re proving to be fairly controversial. Have a look at the outfits in question.

To say that fans are upset is quite an understatement.

Ya @NASCAR & @MonsterEnergy need to rethink those uniforms for the Monster Energy Girls if they don't want naughty jokes. — Josh Roller 🇺🇸 (@25jroller) February 19, 2017

@DGodfatherMoody Those new Monster energy girls need a few more clothes on in pit lane! — Neil Weston Earley (@neilearley) February 19, 2017

The Monster victory lane girls look like hookers. What's up with that @NASCAR — Tyler Scott (@TylerScott) February 19, 2017

While there are clearly plenty of fans offended by the outfits, there are others who don’t seem to understand what all the fuss is about.

Already see people complaining how the monster energy girls are dressed really get over it. — Stephanie (@stephanie_b_89) February 19, 2017

For the special few who were disturbed by the Victory Lane attire of the Monster Energy girls today, I offer a history lesson. #NothingNew pic.twitter.com/jxhKy4hYOI — Dave Moody (@DGodfatherMoody) February 19, 2017

As the Twitter use above mentions, NASCAR has a long history of featuring girls in revealing suits.

Regardless of how you feel about the new outfits, let’s hope the focus Sunday afternoon remains solely on the long-overdue return of great racing.