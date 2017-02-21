Some NASCAR Fans Are Pretty Upset About Monster Energy Girls’ Outfits

At Sunday’s 59th Daytona 500, the rules, drivers and sponsors aren’t the only things that will look different.
Previously representing Sprint, the recently introduced Monster Energy girls have shown off their new outfits ahead of their appearances at the Daytona 500, and they’re proving to be fairly controversial. Have a look at the outfits in question.
To say that fans are upset is quite an understatement.
While there are clearly plenty of fans offended by the outfits, there are others who don’t seem to understand what all the fuss is about.
As the Twitter use above mentions, NASCAR has a long history of featuring girls in revealing suits.
Regardless of how you feel about the new outfits, let’s hope the focus Sunday afternoon remains solely on the long-overdue return of great racing.
