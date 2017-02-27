Some Of Nintendo Switch’s Secrets Revealed In Its Unboxing, Start Up

Share this:

The Nintendo Switch’s March 3 release date almost is here, but some people just can’t wait to find out what they’re in store for.

The legendary gaming company’s new home/portable hybrid console likely will change gaming as we know it — either by fundamentally altering how we play games, or by marking the end of Nintendo as a major console manufacturer. Some people, however, might not be able to afford the system’s initial $299 price tag, while some people just might want to wait until more games are available.

If you fall into either of those categories, a pair of new YouTube videos posted by IGN and Nintendo show everything you need to know about the system’s packaging and start-up process.

As you can see, the system is pretty unique, though it remains to be seen if it’s unique to a fault.

We’re excited about Nintendo’s new console, but we also have some reservations. The company, however, clearly is pulling out all the stops, in what could be its last chance to claim valuable real estate in living rooms everywhere.