Someone Apparently Placed $1.1M Bet On Falcons To Cover At Super Bowl LI

by on Sun, Feb 5, 2017 at 4:59PM
The odds say Super Bowl LI will be close — a three-point game, to be exact — but there someone out there who really likes the Atlanta Falcons’ chances against the New England Patriots.

While some of us are happy to win a few bucks with a scratch ticket so we can buy another one, someone placed a $1.1 million bet at CG Technology on the Falcons, according to ESPN.com’s David Purdum.

That means if Atlanta covers the three-point spread, the bettor would win $1 million, according to Purdum.

Not bad, eh?

