Someone Stole Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI No. 12 White Patriots Jersey

UPDATE (Monday, Feb. 6 at 1:08 a.m. ET): The jersey is safe. Tom Leyden reported on FOX25 that a Patriots equipment manager locked up Tom Brady’s Super Bowl-worn jersey. It wasn’t stolen.

ORIGINAL STORY: The white jersey Tom Brady wore during his Super Bowl LI triumph over the Atlanta Falcons is missing.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who won Super Bowl MVP after leading the Patriots to a crazy 34-28 overtime win Sunday night in Houston, told team owner Robert Kraft in the locker room that his game-worn jersey was stolen.

That jersey belongs in the Hall of Fame, either the one in Canton, Ohio, or the Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium.

Maybe it’ll end up on eBay tomorrow.

Brady, while wearing that jersey, set Super Bowl game records for completions (43) and passing yards (466), and he also became the first quarterback to ever win five Super Bowls.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images