Sorry, James White: Tom Brady Won’t Get Truck For Winning Super Bowl MVP

There will be no Super Bowl MVP pickup truck for James White — or anyone, for that matter.

Tom Brady cannot give the truck he received for being named Super Bowl LI Most Valuable Player to White, who scored three touchdowns in the New England Patriots’ 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, because such a truck reportedly does not exist.

“(There is) no vehicle,” an NFL spokesman told TMZ Sports. “We did not do it last year, either.”

This news might dismay White, whom Brady said deserved the four-wheeled prize the quarterback assumed he’d won along with the MVP trophy. Two years ago, Brady gifted the Chevrolet Colorado he received as part of his Super Bowl XLIX MVP honors to unlikely hero Malcolm Butler.

Of course, if White really wanted a new truck, he could probably just pay for it out of his own pocket. He is reportedly $107,000 richer as a result of winning the Super Bowl, after all.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images