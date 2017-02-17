Sprint Car Flips Over Catch Fence, Into Stands At Volusia Speedway Park

Share this:

Tweet







Every ticket to a race says “motorsport is dangerous” on the back, and some spectators at Volusia Speedway Park recently got an up-close demonstration of just how dangerous it can be.

A collision during the All-Star Circle of Champions Spring Car Series DIRTcar Nationals race Wednesday sent Joey Saldana’s car flying over the catch fence and into the stands, according to PennLive.

Saldana was battling with Jason Johnson for second place at the time of the collision. Johnson was on the inside exiting Turn 2, but he made contact with Saldana when he moved up toward the wall.

Despite the fact that fans were standing on the other side of the 10-foot fence, and the bleachers were relatively crowded, amazingly, reportedly nobody suffered any serious injuries.

The stands also weren’t severely damaged by the incident.

An aftermath photo of some damage done to the backstretch stands at Volusia from Saldana's flip! Thanks @nicole_spaldin for the photo! pic.twitter.com/64ljMmSsH6 — The Dirt Network (@TheDirtNetwork) February 16, 2017

Considering sideways is the fastest way around an oval in a sprint car, it might not surprise you to learn big accidents aren’t that uncommon. In fact, a driver cleared a 22-foot catch fence in June even without colliding with another car.

With fans in such close proximity, however, Saldana’s accident certainly was one of the scarier ones we’ve seen.

H/t: Black Flag