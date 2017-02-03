Spurs’ Gregg Popovich Says Not Talking About Race Is ‘Our National Sin’

Share this:

Gregg Popovich is one of the more intriguing interviews in sports.

The San Antonio Spurs coach is known for messing around with reporters, but when it comes to a worthy topic, Popovich has been known to give thoughtful and articulate responses.

Before the Spurs game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Popovich spoke with reporters about Black History month, explaining how it is much more than a celebration.

“It’s a remembrance and a bit of a celebration in some ways,” Popovich said, as transcribed by For The Win. “It sounds odd because we’re not there yet, but it’s always important to remember what has passed and what is being experienced now by the black population. It’s a celebration of some of the good things that have happened and a reminder that there’s a lot more work to do.”

Popovich went on to discuss the topic of white privilege, explaining the depth of the issue and how pressing it is in America.

“If you were born white,” he said “you automatically have a monstrous advantage educationally, economically, culturally in this society, and all the systemic roadblocks that exist, whether it’s in a judicial sense or in a neighborhood sense with laws, zoning, education. We have huge problems in that regard that are very complicated, but take leadership, time and real concern to try to solve.”

You can hear Popovich’s full interview below.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images