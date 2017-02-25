Spurs Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Friday night will feature a matchup of two of the Western Conference’s best.

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in a battle at the Staples Center. The Spurs are currently second in the West, trailing only the Golden State Warriors, but two of their 13 losses this season have come at the hands of the Clippers.

Los Angeles will be on the second night of a back-to-back, as it suffered a tough road loss to Golden State on Thursday night.

Here’s how you can watch Spurs vs. Clippers online.

When: Friday, Feb. 24, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images