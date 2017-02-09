St. Louis Men’s Basketball Team Unable To Locate Bus Or Driver After Loss

Share this:

We’ve all heard fans chant “Warm up the bus” to visiting teams that are about to lose. Of course, if a team wants to heed such advice, it actually needs a bus.

Following its 70-55 loss to St. Bonaventure on Wednesday, the Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball team was unable to locate neither its bus driver nor its bus. That’s because the driver, 56-year-old Linda Edmister, was arrested for driving while intoxicated after driving the Billiken’s bus 40 miles away to Randolph, N.Y., ESPN reports.

Just chilling in the Reilly Center while we try to find our missing bus. #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/Au9LwpofO1 — SLU Men's Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) February 9, 2017

Edmister and the missing bus were were located with the help of GPS-equipped devices that were left on the bus, according to New York State Police Trooper James O’Callaghan. Considering Edmister registered a 0.22 blood alcohol content, more than five times above the 0.04 legal limit for New York drivers with commercial licenses, the incident could’ve been much worse.

“With a vehicle that large and her intoxication level, we’re actually lucky nothing happened,” O’Callaghan told ESPN.

The Billikens were able to retrieve all of their items from the original bus before boarding a new bus with a new driver.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/GobonniesTV