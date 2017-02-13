Stars, Predators Troll NBA’s New Social Media Mandate, Start Twitter War

Share this:

Tweet







Sometimes you just want to laugh, and some professional sports team Twitter accounts are very good at making you do just that.

However, the NBA apparently thought there was a bit too much of that going on recently, so it released a new mandate for its teams to stop being mean to each other on Twitter.

Sigh.

Luckily, some teams have found glorious ways to mock the new rule, and even teams from different professional sports leagues are getting in on the fun, too.

Just look at what the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators did Sunday.

@PredsNHL let's all have fun and have a good game toda…wait, wrong league we hope we win and you lose. because this is sports. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 12, 2017

. @DallasStars well, we don't like you. So there. Go sports! — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 12, 2017

That’s A+ work from those social media teams. But the Sacramento Kings apparently weren’t happy they were left out of the fun, which started a whole new Twitter war.

.@SacramentoKings we're here for you if you need to vent — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 13, 2017

Remember when you guys were up 3-1? @Indians are there for you if you need to vent too 😀 https://t.co/Hqx4m0TPtv — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 13, 2017

.@SacramentoKings It's been 14 years since you had a lead in a playoff series. pic.twitter.com/regURNC7gd — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 13, 2017

The Kings had one more burn, too, when they found out the final score of the Stars-Predators game.

.@DallasStars looks like you guys took an L on Twitter and on the ice 😏 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 13, 2017

Why can’t we be friends?

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images