Stars, Predators Troll NBA’s New Social Media Mandate, Start Twitter War

Sometimes you just want to laugh, and some professional sports team Twitter accounts are very good at making you do just that.
However, the NBA apparently thought there was a bit too much of that going on recently, so it released a new mandate for its teams to stop being mean to each other on Twitter.
Sigh.
Luckily, some teams have found glorious ways to mock the new rule, and even teams from different professional sports leagues are getting in on the fun, too.
Just look at what the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators did Sunday.
That’s A+ work from those social media teams. But the Sacramento Kings apparently weren’t happy they were left out of the fun, which started a whole new Twitter war.
The Kings had one more burn, too, when they found out the final score of the Stars-Predators game.
Why can’t we be friends?
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP