Steelers Have Turned Down Multiple Trade Offers For WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was a big topic of conversation at the end of the NFL season, but not for the best reasons.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver dominated headlines after going on Facebook Live in the Steelers locker room following the team’s divisional-round win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Mike Tomlin subsequently publicized his frustration with Brown, calling the incident “foolish” and “selfish.”

Brown has since apologized for the video, but the incident occurred at a rather inopportune time. Brown is set to enter the final year of his contract, and mindless actions such as the Facebook Live ordeal won’t do him any favors in receiving a sizable contract extension.

Despite all of these factors, however, it appears Pittsburgh has no intention of parting ways with Brown. According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, “several teams have asked the Steelers if Brown is available, and according to two teams, the Steelers have said hell no.”

The feeling between the Steelers and Brown is mutual, apparently, as the five-time Pro-Bowl selection told Bleacher Report that “he’s a Steeler for life.”

This news does not come as much of a surprise. Brown is arguably the best receiver in the NFL, and in turn, a key aspect of Pittsburgh’s high-powered offense. As the Steelers were one win away from Super Bowl LI this past season, chances are they will be right back in the mix in the upcoming campaign, and Brown will be a big reason why.

