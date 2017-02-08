Stephen Curry Takes Jab At President Trump After Under Armour CEO Voices Support

Share this:

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry is arguably Under Armour’s biggest athlete, so it’s only natural that Curry was asked to respond to comments made by Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank on Monday regarding President Donald Trump.

Plank called President Trump an “asset” to the country and Curry responded Tuesday, in an interview with The Mercury News’ Marcus Thompson II, with perhaps the only thing that could be more dad-like than the sneakers he released last year.

“I agree with that description,” Curry told Thompson,” if you remove the et.”

Curry is known for being cold-blooded on the court, but this might be the biggest dagger he’s launched to date.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images