Steven Wright, Drew Pomeranz Among Pitchers Vying For Rotation Spots

The front end of the Boston Red Sox’s pitching rotation is loaded with the likes of Rick Porcello, Chris Sale and David Price, but there still are some question marks surrounding the back end.

Three candidates — Eduardo Rodriguez, Drew Pomeranz and Steven Wright — all are vying for the No. 4 and 5 spots. Each is an interesting case, mainly because they all are coming off injuries in the 2016 season.

Still, Red Sox manager John Farrell says all three pitchers are on track, and he does not expect any setbacks as spring training progresses.

To hear more from Farrell, as well as Wright and Pomeranz, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.