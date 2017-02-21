Study Reveals Cities With Worst Traffic Congestion; U.S. Well-Represented

Share this:

Companies worldwide are developing technologies and concepts with hopes of making commutes both quicker and safer. But as it stands today, traffic congestion is a problem that’s as frustrating as it is real.

A new study conducted by INRIX ranks over 1,000 cities around the world on various traffic-related statistics, and the results show that the United States has a long ways to go. According to the study, commuters in Los Angeles spent 104.1 hours in traffic jams in 2016, ranking highest among all cities by a wide margin. Moscow, which finished first in last year’s rankings, came in second with 91.4 hours spent in traffic.

Other U.S. cities appearing in the top 20 include: New York (3), San Francisco (4), Atlanta (9), Miami (11), Washington, D.C. (15), Dallas (16), Boston (18) and Chicago (19).

The study, which INRIX says is the largest of its kind, includes cities from 38 countries. And although the U.S. dominated the top 20, there are plenty of other cities that are also dealing with brutal traffic.

Dublin is the slowest major city, with commuters averaging 4.7 mph during congest periods, according to the study. As for London, traffic congestion cost the city’s commuters an average of 1,911 euros ($2,013) during 2016.

It’s not just major cities that are seeing heavy traffic in the U.S., though. According to the study, U.S. citizens spent an hour stuck in traffic each week during 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Jeff Turner