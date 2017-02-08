Stunts From ‘Fast & Furious” Soon Will Be Performed During Live Show

Share this:

If you’ve ever watched films from the “Fast & Furious” franchise, you’ve probably questioned whether the automotive stunts performed during the films ever could be pulled off in real life. Well, soon you could have all those questions answered in person.

In a press release Tuesday, Universal Studios announced “Fast & Furious Live,” a touring live-entertainment stage show that will recreate some of the iconic stunts and scenes from the series in front of an audience. And although actors from series aren’t connected to the show, according to The Guardian, cars from the films will be used.

“Fast & Furious Live will transform the live-entertainment industry in the same way the global box-office franchise has redefined the action genre,” Fince Klaseus, president of Universal Brand Development, said in the release. “Fans will experience everything they love about the films in an up-close and incredibly cool live show, putting them in the center of the action.”

The technology that will be used during the shows sounds pretty advanced, as the press release says the performances will include “blockbuster set design, authentic digital projections and state-of-the-art physical obstacles.” Also, the show seems to be in good hands, as it’s working with Brand Events, the management team which previously created the highly successful “Top Gear Live.”

The show debuts in Jan. 2018, although no official dates have been announced.

