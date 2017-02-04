Radio Row

Super Bowl Analytics: Cynthia Frelund Breaks Down Patriots Vs. Falcons

by on Sat, Feb 4, 2017 at 12:50PM
HOUSTON — Football is a game of X’s and O’s, but for NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund, it’s much more.

Frelund visited the NESN.com Radio Row set Friday to examine the Super Bowl LI matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. She examines why pace of play might be the key to determining a champion, and shares what other stats will be key indicators, too.

Watch the video above to see her full discussion with Andre Khatchaturian, and catch Frelund on NFL Network throughout Super Bowl week.

