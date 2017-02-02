Super Bowl Gambling Guide: Patriots-Falcons Spread, Prop Bets And More

Share this:

The Super Bowl is the best time of the year for sports gamblers, whether you’re a pro bettor or a recreational player.

In addition to betting on the point spread or money line, there also are loads of props on which to wager, everything from the coin toss, individual player stats and the length of the national anthem.

With the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons just days away from competing for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston, let’s take a look at all the bets for Super Bowl LI.

All odds and prop bets are courtesy of OddsShark.

Latest Spread: Patriots (-3)

Latest Moneylines: Patriots -145, Falcons +145

Latest Over/Under: 59.5

Prop Bets

Super Bowl LI coin toss odds at Bovada

Heads -105

Tails -105

Team to win the coin toss

New England Patriots -105

Atlanta Falcons -105

Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game?

Yes -115

No -115

Will the team that chooses heads or tails in the coin toss be correct?

Yes -115

No -115

How long will it take Luke Bryan to sing the national anthem?

OVER 2:15 -120

UNDER 2:15 -120

What will Luke Bryan wear when he starts singing the national anthem?

Blue jeans -200

Any other pants or shorts +150

Will Luke Bryan wear a hat when he appears on screen before singing the national anthem?

Yes -120

No -120

Will Like Bryan forget or omit a word from the national anthem?

Yes +400

No -700

Which song will Lady Gaga sing first?

Born This Way +225

Bad Romance +250

Edge of Glory +600

Poker Face +1000

Just Dance +1000

Any Other Song +110

What color will Lady Gaga’s hair be when she starts her halftime show?

Blond -500

Any Other Color

First scoring play

Touchdown -165

Field Goal or Safety +135

Team to score first

New England Patriots -125

Atlanta Falcons -105

Team to score last

New England Patriots -115

Atlanta Falcons -115

First touchdown scorer

Julio Jones (ATL) +750

Devonta Freeman (ATL) +800

Julian Edelman (NE) +800

LeGarrette Blount (NE) +800

Tevin Coleman (ATL) +1200

Chris Hogan (NE) +1200

Dion Lewis (NE) +1200

Martellus Bennett (NE) +1200

Mohamed Sanu (ATL) +1400

Taylor Gabriel (ATL) +1600

James White (NE) +1800

Malcolm Mitchell (NE) +1800

Austin Hooper (ATL) +2200

Danny Amendola (NE) +2200

Tom Brady (NE) +2500

Matt Ryan (ATL) +2800

Justin Hardy (ATL) +3300

Levine Toilolo (ATL) +3300

Eric Weems (ATL) +6600

Joshua Perkins (ATL) +6600

Any Other Touchdown Scorer +550

First Patriots touchdown scorer

Julian Edelman (NE) +450

LeGarrette Blount (NE) +450

Chris Hogan (NE) +600

Dion Lewis (NE) +600

Martellus Bennett (NE) +650

James White (NE) +900

Malcolm Mitchell (NE) +900

Danny Amendola (NE) +1400

Tom Brady (NE) +1400

Any Other Patriots Touchdown Scorer +400

No New England Touchdown +2000

First Falcons touchdown scorer

Devonta Freeman (ATL) +400

Julio Jones (ATL) +400

Tevin Coleman (ATL) +600

Mohamed Sanu (ATL) +600

Taylor Gabriel (ATL) +700

Austin Hooper (ATL) +1200

Eric Weems (ATL +1800

Justin Hardy (ATL) +1800

Levine Toilolo (ATL) +1800

Any Other Atlanta Touchdown Scorer +375

No Atlanta Touchdown +2000

The first score

Patriots Touchdown +175

Patriots Field Goal +325

Patriots Safety +3300

Falcons Touchdown +190

Falcons Field Goal +375

Falcons Safety +3300

The Patriots’ first score

Touchdown -165

Field Goal or Safety +135

The Falcons’ first score

Touchdown -155

Field Goal or Safety +125

First offensive play

Run -150

Pass +120

MVP odds

Tom Brady (NE) +160

Matt Ryan (ATL) +275

Julio Jones (ATL) +750

Julian Edelman (NE) +1200

LeGarrette Blount (NE) +2000

Field +2000

Dion Lewis (NE) +2500

Devonta Freeman (ATL) +2500

Chris Hogan (NE) +2500

Tevin Coleman (ATL) +3300

Vic Beasley (ATL) +3300

Mohamed Sanu (ATL) +4000

Logan Ryan (NE) +5000

Martellus Bennett (NE) +5000

Austin Hooper (ATL) +6600

Matt Bryant (ATL) +6600

Taylor Gabriel (ATL) +6600

Stephen Gostkowski (NE) +6600

James White (NE) +6600

Malcolm Butler (NE) +6600

Devin McCourty (NE) +7500

Deion Jones (ATL) +10000

Dwight Freeney (ATL) +10000

Eric Weems (ATL) +10000

Keanu Neal (ATL) +10000

Danny Amendola (NE) +10000

Dont’a Hightower (NE) +10000

Malcolm Mitchell (NE) +10000

Patrick Chung (NE) +10000

Rob Ninkovich (NE) +10000

Levine Toilolo (ATL) +15000

Chris Long (NE) +15000

Who will MVP first mention after getting the trophy?

Team/Teammates +200

Coach +900

Owner +900

God +200

Family +900

Donald Trump +2000

Does not mention any of the above +250

What color liquid will be poured on the winning coach?

Clear/Water +300

Lime/Green +300

Yellow +300

Orange +300

Red +500

Blue +750

Purple +1000

Alternative spread

New England Patriots -21½ +900

New England Patriots -17½ +550

New England Patriots -14½ +400

New England Patriots -13½ +350

New England Patriots -10½ +275

New England Patriots -7½ +200

New England Patriots -6½ +160

New England Patriots +3½ -275

New England Patriots +6½ -350

New England Patriots +7½ -500

New England Patriots +10½ -700

New England Patriots +14½ -1200

Atlanta Falcons +21½ -1800

Atlanta Falcons +17½ -900

Atlanta Falcons +14½ -600

Atlanta Falcons +13½ -500

Atlanta Falcons +10½ -450

Atlanta Falcons +7½ -260

Atlanta Falcons +6½ -200

Atlanta Falcons -3½ +215

Atlanta Falcons -6½ +275

Atlanta Falcons -7½ +350

Atlanta Falcons -10½ +450

Atlanta Falcons -14½ +600

Alternative total

Over 67½ +230

Under 67½ -290

Over 65½ +195

Under 65½ -250

Over 63½ +150

Under 63½ -180

Over 61½ +120

Under 61½ -150

Over 56½ -150

Under 56½ +120

Over 54½ -180

Under 54½ +150

Over 52½ -225

Under 52½ +185

Over 50½ -300

Under 50½ +240

Over 48½ -400

Under 48½ +300

Over 46½ -550

Under 46½ +375

Anytime touchdown scorer

Julio Jones (ATL) -150

LeGarrette Blount (NE) -150

Devonta Freeman (ATL) -125

Julian Edelman (NE) -125

Tevin Coleman (ATL) +130

Martellus Bennett (NE) +150

Mohamed Sanu (ATL) +160

Taylor Gabriel (ATL) +175

Chris Hogan (NE) +175

Malcolm Mitchell (NE) +175

Danny Amendola (NE) +300

James White (NE) +300

Austin Hooper (ATL) +325

Justin Hardy (ATL) +450

Matt Ryan (ATL) +550

Levine Toilolo (ATL) +600

Total touchdowns

Over 6½ (-140)o

Under 6½ (+110)u

Total Patriots touchdowns

Over 3½ (-125)o

Under 3½ (-105)u

Total Falcons touchdowns

Over 3½ (EVEN)o

Under 3½ (-130)u

Total touchdowns

0 +10000

1 +5000

2 +2500

3 +1000

4 +700

5 +475

6 +400

7 +450

8 +600

9 +700

10 or more +425

Total Patriots touchdowns

0 +2000

1 +700

2 +350

3 +375

4 +325

5 +475

6 or more +450

Total Falcons touchdowns

0 +1800

1 +550

2 +325

3 +300

4 +350

5 +600

6 or more +650

Longest touchdown yardage

Over 52½ (-115)o

Under 52½ (-115)u

Team to score longest touchdown

New England Patriots -115

Atlanta Falcons -115

How long will first touchdown be?

No Touchdown in the game +10000

0 Yard Touchdown +3300

1-7 Yard Touchdown +160

8-15 Yard Touchdown +400

16-25 Yard Touchdown +450

26-39 Yard Touchdown +500

40-59 Yard Touchdown +700

60-79 Yard Touchdown +1200

80-95 Yard Touchdown +1600

96 or More Yard Touchdown +1600

Team to score shortest touchdown

New England Patriots -115

Atlanta Falcons -115

Total made field goals

Over 3½ (-150)o

Under 3½ (+120)u

Total Patriots made field goals

Over 1½ (-215)o

Under 1½ (+175)u

Total Falcons made field goals

Over 1½ (-155)o

Under 1½ (+125)u

Longest made field goal

Over 47.5 Yards -115

Under 47.5 Yards -115

Team to make longest field goal

New England Patriots -130

Atlanta Falcons EVEN

Shortest successful field goal

Over 25.5 Yards -115

Under 25.5 Yards -115

Team to make shortest field goal

New England Patriots -130

Atlanta Falcons EVEN

First-half winning margin

Patriots by 1 to 3 points +800

Patriots by 4 to 6 points +800

Patriots by 7 to 9 points +800

Patriots by 10 to 12 points +900

Patriots by 13 or more points +325

Falcons by 1 to 3 points +850

Falcons by 4 to 6 points +900

Falcons by 7 to 9 points +900

Falcons by 10 to 12 points +1000

Falcons by 13 or more points +500

Tie +900

Victory margin

Patriots by 1-6 points +350

Patriots by 7-12 points +550

Patriots by 13-18 points +700

Patriots by 19-24 points +900

Patriots by 25-30 points +1600

Patriots by 31-36 points +2500

Patriots by 37-42 points +4000

Patriots by 43+ points +5000

Falcons by 1-6 points +400

Falcons by 7-12 points +650

Falcons by 13-18 points +900

Falcons by 19-24 points +1400

Falcons by 25-30 points +2500

Falcons by 31-36 points +4000

Falcons by 37-42 points +6600

Falcons by 43+ points +7500

Will there be overtime?

Yes +750

No -1500

Will either Tom Brady or Matt Ryan break Super Bowl record for passing yards?

Yes +500

No -900

Will Matt Ryan win regular season and Super Bowl MVP?

Yes +300

No -500

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images