LeGarrette Blount Fumble Ends Patriots’ Drive, Sets Up Falcons’ First Super Bowl Score

The New England Patriots’ first promising drive of Super Bowl LI ended because of a fumble by running back LeGarrette Blount.

Blount had the ball ripped out of his hands as he was falling to the ground, and Atlanta pounced on it Sunday in Houston.

The Patriots were led into the Falcons’ side of the field with some nice pass plays by quarterback Tom Brady, but the drive stalled with the game’s first turnover.

It was Blount’s first fumble since Week 2 and the first he has lost since Week 1.

The Falcons took the ball and scored the game’s first touchdown on the ensuing drive for a 7-0 second-quarter lead.

