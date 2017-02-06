Super Bowl LI Commercials Live: Best, Worst Super Bowl Ads

Share this:

8:06 p.m. ET: The first half left a lot to be desired as the Atlanta Falcons lead the New England Patriots 21-3 at the break. But, Yellow Tail Wine got the commercials back on track with their spot that included a kangaroo DJing a rooftop party. “Wanna pet my roo?”

7:31 p.m. ET: Febreeze hit a home run with their “Halftime Bathroom Break” ad. Deep down all of us have this in common.

7:18 p.m. ET: Christopher Walken giving his rendition of NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” alongside former member Justin Timberlake? Well done, Bai.

7:14 p.m. ET: It’s a bummer that Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski isn’t suiting up for Super Bowl LI but he made a Super Bowl appearance anyways. Gronk showed his moves with pop star Justin Beiber and Terrell Owens in this hilarious T-Mobile ad.

7:09 p.m. ET: The game hasn’t had a lot of fireworks, but how about the trailer for the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie?

7:01 p.m. ET: GoDaddy’s entry came in early and it’s certainly not as entertaining as their previous endeavors.

6:55 p.m. ET: Skittles gave us our first “what the heck was that” moment of Super Bowl LI with this commercial that incorporates a beaver at the end. We guess all creatures enjoy the taste of the rainbow.

6:47 p.m. ET: It’s early but we are off to a good start after the first break as Avocados from Mexico came in with a shot at Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown’s Facebook Live fiasco.

6:12 p.m. ET: It’s almost time for Super Bowl LI.

So, while the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons battle for the Lombardi Trophy, we’re glad you’re tuned into NESN.com for the really important aspect of Super Bowl Sunday: the commercials.

There will be laughs, tears and more than a few puzzled looks, so be sure to keep it here for the best, worst and inexplicable of the multi-million dollar Super Bowl commercials.

