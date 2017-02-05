Super Bowl LI Last-Minute Odds: Patriots Slim Favorites Over Falcons

Share this:

The big game finally is upon us, and the oddsmakers still like the New England Patriots — barely.

The Patriots remain 3-point favorites over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl LI matchup at Houston’s NRG Stadium, according to sportsbooks monitored by Oddshark. New England started as a 3-point favorite after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.

The point total for Super Bowl Sunday has dropped, though, with the current over-under set at 58, according to OddsShark.

The point total was set as high as 59.5 at some sportsbooks earlier in the week, and with good reason — the Falcons and Patriots boasted the No. 1 and No. 3 scoring offenses this season, respectively. New England owned the NFL’s best scoring defense in 2016, however, allowing just 15.6 points per game.

