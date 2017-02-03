Super Bowl LI MVP Odds: Latest Betting Lines For Top Patriots, Falcons Candidates

Share this:

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons are the favorites to win Super Bowl LI MVP on Sunday, according to oddsmakers, but quarterbacks aren’t as much of a lock for this award as you might think.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller once Super Bowl 50 MVP after helping defeat the Carolina Panthers, and he’s one of seven non-QB MVPs of the last 16 Super Bowls.

In fact, Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch won the MVP of Super Bowl XXXIX after New England defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and Falcons wideout Julio Jones both are capable of giving MVP-caliber performances as well.

The best value bets are a pair of running backs. New England’s Dion Lewis and Atlanta’s Devonta Freeman each are +2500 to win the MVP.

Here are the latest Super Bowl LI MVP odds, provided by OddsShark.

MVP odds

Tom Brady (NE) +160

Matt Ryan (ATL) +275

Julio Jones (ATL) +750

Julian Edelman (NE) +1200

LeGarrette Blount (NE) +2000

Field +2000

Dion Lewis (NE) +2500

Devonta Freeman (ATL) +2500

Chris Hogan (NE) +2500

Tevin Coleman (ATL) +3300

Vic Beasley (ATL) +3300

Mohamed Sanu (ATL) +4000

Logan Ryan (NE) +5000

Martellus Bennett (NE) +5000

Austin Hooper (ATL) +6600

Matt Bryant (ATL) +6600

Taylor Gabriel (ATL) +6600

Stephen Gostkowski (NE) +6600

James White (NE) +6600

Malcolm Butler (NE) +6600

Devin McCourty (NE) +7500

Deion Jones (ATL) +10000

Dwight Freeney (ATL) +10000

Eric Weems (ATL) +10000

Keanu Neal (ATL) +10000

Danny Amendola (NE) +10000

Dont’a Hightower (NE) +10000

Malcolm Mitchell (NE) +10000

Patrick Chung (NE) +10000

Rob Ninkovich (NE) +10000

Levine Toilolo (ATL) +15000

Chris Long (NE) +15000

