Super Bowl LI MVP Odds: Latest Betting Lines For Top Patriots, Falcons Candidates

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons are the favorites to win Super Bowl LI MVP on Sunday, according to oddsmakers, but quarterbacks aren’t as much of a lock for this award as you might think.
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller once Super Bowl 50 MVP after helping defeat the Carolina Panthers, and he’s one of seven non-QB MVPs of the last 16 Super Bowls.
In fact, Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch won the MVP of Super Bowl XXXIX after New England defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and Falcons wideout Julio Jones both are capable of giving MVP-caliber performances as well.
The best value bets are a pair of running backs. New England’s Dion Lewis and Atlanta’s Devonta Freeman each are +2500 to win the MVP.
Here are the latest Super Bowl LI MVP odds, provided by OddsShark.
MVP odds
Tom Brady (NE) +160
Matt Ryan (ATL) +275
Julio Jones (ATL) +750
Julian Edelman (NE) +1200
LeGarrette Blount (NE) +2000
Field +2000
Dion Lewis (NE) +2500
Devonta Freeman (ATL) +2500
Chris Hogan (NE) +2500
Tevin Coleman (ATL) +3300
Vic Beasley (ATL) +3300
Mohamed Sanu (ATL) +4000
Logan Ryan (NE) +5000
Martellus Bennett (NE) +5000
Austin Hooper (ATL) +6600
Matt Bryant (ATL) +6600
Taylor Gabriel (ATL) +6600
Stephen Gostkowski (NE) +6600
James White (NE) +6600
Malcolm Butler (NE) +6600
Devin McCourty (NE) +7500
Deion Jones (ATL) +10000
Dwight Freeney (ATL) +10000
Eric Weems (ATL) +10000
Keanu Neal (ATL) +10000
Danny Amendola (NE) +10000
Dont’a Hightower (NE) +10000
Malcolm Mitchell (NE) +10000
Patrick Chung (NE) +10000
Rob Ninkovich (NE) +10000
Levine Toilolo (ATL) +15000
Chris Long (NE) +15000
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
