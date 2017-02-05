Super Bowl LI: NRG Stadium Roof Will Stay Closed For Patriots-Falcons Clash

Share this:

HOUSTON — Super Bowl LI will be played indoors.

NFL officials announced Sunday afternoon the retractable roof at NRG Stadium would remain closed for the New England Patriots’ showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

This will mark the first time since 2013 the Super Bowl will not be played in open air. The Patriots have played five of their seven Super Bowls under head coach Bill Belichick indoors, including one at NRG Stadium (then known as Reliant Stadium) in 2004.

New England was outside for Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville and Super Bowl XLIX in Arizona, with the latter being played in a retractable-roof stadium with the roof open.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images