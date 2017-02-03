Super Bowl LI Picks: Expert Predictions For Patriots Vs. Falcons

Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons is just few days away, and that means it’s time to make final predictions for which team will lift the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night in Houston.
The Patriots are searching for a fifth Super Bowl crown, which would tie them with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys for the second-most all-time. The Falcons are searching for their first title. Atlanta is one of 13 NFL teams without a Super Bowl championship.
Here are some expert predictions for Patriots-Falcons from around the web.
Mike Freeman, Bleacher Report: Patriots
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Falcons
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Falcons
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys WR: Falcons
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR: Patriots
Adam Caplan, ESPN: Patriots
John Clayton, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Reiss, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
FiveThirtyEight: Patriots
Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: Falcons
Dave Dameshek, NFL.com: Patriots
OddsShark Computer: Falcons
Greg Bedard, Sports Illustrated: Patriots
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP