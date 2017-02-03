Super Bowl LI Picks: Expert Predictions For Patriots Vs. Falcons

Share this:

Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons is just few days away, and that means it’s time to make final predictions for which team will lift the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night in Houston.

The Patriots are searching for a fifth Super Bowl crown, which would tie them with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys for the second-most all-time. The Falcons are searching for their first title. Atlanta is one of 13 NFL teams without a Super Bowl championship.

Here are some expert predictions for Patriots-Falcons from around the web.

Mike Freeman, Bleacher Report: Patriots

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Falcons

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Falcons

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys WR: Falcons

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR: Patriots

Adam Caplan, ESPN: Patriots

John Clayton, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Reiss, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

FiveThirtyEight: Patriots

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: Falcons

Dave Dameshek, NFL.com: Patriots

OddsShark Computer: Falcons

Greg Bedard, Sports Illustrated: Patriots

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images