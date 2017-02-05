Super Bowl LI Predictions: Michael Strahan Picks Patriots Over Falcons

Share this:

Super Bowl LI pretty much is a toss-up at the sportsbooks, but the “experts” all seem to be on the same page with their picks.

Well, almost all of them.

FOX’s Super Bowl pregame show gave its final predictions for Sunday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, and everyone picked the Pats — except Michael Strahan.

The former defensive end has his own experience beating New England in the big game, as his New York Giants did it twice in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI. But Tom Brady and Co. will be hoping to prove their old nemesis wrong.

NFL Network was similarly Patriots-heavy in its predictions, with former Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders standing out by showing his old team some love.

Over at ESPN, Charles Woodson was the only expert to pick the Falcons, although the fan vote leaned in favor of Atlanta.

In the @CampbellsChunky Everyman Fan Pick you went with the @AtlantaFalcons. pic.twitter.com/64aC3NpV9b — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2017

Chris Berman also went with the Pats, predicting a 27-21 final score in his last pick as host of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.”

Boomer makes Super Bowl pick on his final Sunday NFL Countdown show. https://t.co/vX00Rx3OGZ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2017

