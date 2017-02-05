Super Bowl LI TV Guide: Patriots Vs Falcons Channel, Time, Live Stream

Share this:

The biggest sports day of the year has arrived.

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will square off Sunday in Houston in Super Bowl, with the winner receiving the Lombardi Trophy.

As you might expect, there are many ways to watch the Super Bowl. And, of course, the commercials and halftime show often produce some of the best entertainment.

Here’s how to watch Super Bowl LI on television, or online with your computer, phone and other mobile devices.

When: Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston

TV: FOX

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (in New England region)

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

