Super Bowl Prop Bets: Luke Bryan’s National Anthem Goes Under 2:09

The Super Bowl LI fun kicked off before the game even started.

Ridiculous prop bets are synonymous with the big game, and one of the more popular lines was the duration of the ‘Star Spangled Banner.’ Country music star Luke Bryan had the honor of performing the national anthem this year, with the line in Las Vegas being set at two minutes, nine seconds.

If you had the under, you’re in luck, as Bryan’s performance clocked in at 2:04.

The national anthem prop bet is just one of a long list of Super Bowl betting fun.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images