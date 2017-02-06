Taylor Gabriel Breaks Malcolm Butler’s Ankles As Falcons Pour It On In Super Bowl LI

Share this:

HOUSTON — Malcolm Butler is responsible for one of the most memorable highlights in Super Bowl history. This is the polar opposite of that.

With the New England Patriots already trailing the Atlanta Falcons by more than two touchdowns in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, the Patriots’ star cornerback had his ankles broken (metaphorically) by Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel.

Butler bit on a double move by Gabriel, causing him to stumble to the NRG Stadium turf and leaving the speedy wideout wide open deep downfield. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan found him, resulting in a 35-yard completion.

Oh mercy. Taylor Gabriel just sat Malcolm Butler right down pic.twitter.com/ZB1akyW0jj — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) February 6, 2017

Butler also was called for defensive pass interference later in that same drive, which culminated in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to running back Tevin Coleman.