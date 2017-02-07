Tennis Star Genie Bouchard Loses Bet, Will Take Patriots Fan On Date

Share this:

Tweet







Tennis star Genie Bouchard was really confident the Atlanta Falcons would finish off the New England Patriots after building a huge lead in Super Bowl LI on Sunday night.

So much so that she agreed to go on a date with a Patriots fans if New England came back and won. And who could blame her? The Falcons led 28-3 in the third quarter.

@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

Well, the Patriots scored 31 unanswered points to win 34-28 in overtime to complete the best comeback in Super Bowl history.

Oops.

Bouchard, to her credit, isn’t backing away from the deal.

Lol it made a Twitter moment. And I will do it, I stay true to my word 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0rOUc0xJsC — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

Super Bowl LI taught Bouchard and many other sports fans a valuable lesson.

Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady 😇 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Images