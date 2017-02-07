Tennis Star Genie Bouchard Loses Bet, Will Take Patriots Fan On Date

Tennis star Genie Bouchard was really confident the Atlanta Falcons would finish off the New England Patriots after building a huge lead in Super Bowl LI on Sunday night.
So much so that she agreed to go on a date with a Patriots fans if New England came back and won. And who could blame her? The Falcons led 28-3 in the third quarter.
Well, the Patriots scored 31 unanswered points to win 34-28 in overtime to complete the best comeback in Super Bowl history.
Oops.
Bouchard, to her credit, isn’t backing away from the deal.
Super Bowl LI taught Bouchard and many other sports fans a valuable lesson.
