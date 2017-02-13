Terrell Owens Fights Back Against ‘Hearsay’ After Hall Of Fame Snub

Share this:

Terrell Owens isn’t biting his tongue.

Owens, who was snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame again this year, was rather outspoken during his NFL career, so it makes perfect sense the retired wide receiver is fighting back against those who say he shouldn’t be enshrined in Canton based on the notion he wasn’t a good teammate.

Much of Owens’ pushback has come via social media, with the 43-year-old firing off a series of tweets between Sunday and Monday in which he voiced his opinion on the matter. He even took aim at a specific article in which a Hall of Fame voter explained his decision not to vote for T.O.

Laughable. All hearsay. Makes no sense when Steve Young has been discredited. #personal lol Dan Fouts in HOF, how, why?! #SeehisStats https://t.co/ACXloCzqul — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

Ask those people what made me a "horrible" teammate? Name or show em to me & I'll show u a liar. #realtalk https://t.co/kwfPuhoRRN — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

Unlike other sports, NFL contracts aren't guaranteed so if I was such a "horrible" teammate or person then why didn't they cut me? https://t.co/kwfPuhoRRN — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

U bought what ur "selective group" of people sold u but I'll go 2 my grave knowing that I was a good teammate & that #HOForNot I'll be ok. 😉 https://t.co/kwfPuhoRRN — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

What's fascinating is that there are many that have spoken about me as a good teammate but it's not taken into consideration. Why is that?! https://t.co/kwfPuhoRRN — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

Ask George Stewart, David Culley & Ray Sherman what kind of person & teammate I was? They coached & saw me EVERYDAY. Not short encounters. https://t.co/kwfPuhoRRN — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

My diminished skills had to be amazing to produce more than the leading guys of the last 2 teams considering they were younger than I was. https://t.co/kwfPuhoRRN — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

Nothing personal, just addressing ur jabs in well written article. 😉😎😜 https://t.co/kwfPuhoRRN — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 13, 2017

Owens’ Hall of Fame candidacy certainly is a polarizing topic, as his career numbers suggest he should be enshrined yet some voters continue to keep him off their ballots due to his off-the-field behavior.

Perhaps someday he’ll get in, but for now, T.O. will have to stay on the sideline and wait for the call. Just don’t expect him to do so quietly.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images