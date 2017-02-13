Terrell Owens Fights Back Against ‘Hearsay’ After Hall Of Fame Snub

Terrell Owens isn’t biting his tongue.
Owens, who was snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame again this year, was rather outspoken during his NFL career, so it makes perfect sense the retired wide receiver is fighting back against those who say he shouldn’t be enshrined in Canton based on the notion he wasn’t a good teammate.
Much of Owens’ pushback has come via social media, with the 43-year-old firing off a series of tweets between Sunday and Monday in which he voiced his opinion on the matter. He even took aim at a specific article in which a Hall of Fame voter explained his decision not to vote for T.O.
Owens’ Hall of Fame candidacy certainly is a polarizing topic, as his career numbers suggest he should be enshrined yet some voters continue to keep him off their ballots due to his off-the-field behavior.
Perhaps someday he’ll get in, but for now, T.O. will have to stay on the sideline and wait for the call. Just don’t expect him to do so quietly.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP