Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett Does Not Plan To Attend 2017 NFL Draft

With the 2017 NFL Draft just a couple months away, football fans can expect to hear Myles Garrett’s name quite a bit.

The Texas A&M defensive end has been touted as first-round draft pick since the start of the college football season, and many even expect him to be taken No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Despite the projections, Garrett does not plan to be in Philadelphia to hear his name get called on draft night. As he told The Houston Chronicle on Friday, celebrating the event with his friends and family takes precedence.

“I know at the draft you can only have a select amount of people there,” Garrett told The Houston Chronicle. “I knew I wanted to have everybody who’s ever affected my life positively and helped build me up all the way to where I am now — I wanted them to see what I’ve achieved and be a part of this big moment in my life. I’m happy to include everyone who’s been along that process.”

If Garrett does, in fact, get picked No. 1, it would not be the first time the top overall selection was not on hand to walk across the stage. In 2015, No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), as well as No. 2 Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) both watched the draft from home with their families.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images