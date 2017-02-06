Texas Rangers Hilariously Join Effort To Find Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey

Share this:

The quest to find Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl LI jersey has caused worlds to collide in pretty spectacular fashion.

The New England Patriots quarterback admitted the white No. 12 jersey he wore while engineering the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time was pilfered Sunday night in Houston, and he recently enlisted Patriots fans to help him find it.

Texas’ Lieutenant Governor, Dan Patrick, decided to help the cause Monday, calling on the Texas Rangers to work with the Houston Police Department to try to track down the jersey.

The Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has weighed in on Tom Brady's missing jersey, asking for help from the Texas Rangers pic.twitter.com/3iuKO2n6kI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2017

We know what you’re thinking: Those Texas Rangers?

But Patrick wasn’t referring to the Major League Baseball team. The Texas Ranger Division, also referred to as the Texas Rangers, is a subdivision of the Texas Department of Public Safety that’s responsible for criminal investigations.

Of course, that didn’t stop the baseball club from chiming in.

**hear we’re tasked with finding a jersey**

**name Beltre lead detective**

**thief turns self in** pic.twitter.com/l2WrUmE84t — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 6, 2017

As of Monday afternoon, neither the baseball team Rangers nor the crime unit Rangers had been able to track down the missing jersey. But considering the former has plenty of experience in stealing (bases, that is), we feel pretty good about this investigation.

