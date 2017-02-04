Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes Talks NFL Draft, Combine Preparations

HOUSTON — There is still one final game left in the NFL season, but after Super Bowl LI concludes, it’s full steam ahead to the NFL Draft.
One player who’s name is expected to be called fairly early on draft night is Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes. NESN’s Michaela Vernava caught up with Mahomes on Friday at Super Bowl LI’s Radio Row to talk about preparations for not only the draft, but also the NFL combine.
Mahomes says he plans on throwing at the combine to show scouts exactly what he’s capable of. While the Texas Tech quarterback is projected to be drafted in the early rounds, he says he’s not feeling the pressure, and is strictly focused on training hard and improving his game.
To hear more from Mahomes, check out the video above.
