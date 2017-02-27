The Football Word: Franchise Tag Talk And Patriots Combine Preview, Part 1

Share this:

The NFL’s annual draft prospect meat market kicks off this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

We’re talking, of course, about the NFL Scouting Combine, which will feature hundreds of draft hopefuls all hoping to separate themselves from the pack during a series of workouts and team interviews.

In Monday’s episode of “The Football Word,” Doug Kyed and Zack Cox broke down which offensive position groups the New England Patriots should be keeping the closest eye on during combine week.

They also discussed whether the Patriots should use the franchise or transition tag on any of their soon-to-be free agents (see: Dont’a Hightower) and looked ahead to the opening of free agency next week, with a bit of Oscars talk thrown in for good measure.

Watch the latest episode in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images