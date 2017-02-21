The Rock Returns To WWE Ring, Leaves CM Punk A Voicemail After ‘RAW’

Share this:

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment returned to a WWE ring after Monday night’s episode of “RAW” went off the air. He didn’t disappoint.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who first appeared in front of the Staples Center crowd before the televised portion of the show, was in Los Angeles to shoot an in-ring scene for an upcoming wrestling film called “Fighting with My Family,” which is based on the life of WWE superstar Paige.

It just so happens the scene involved Paige’s character wrestling former WWE superstar AJ Lee’s character. AJ Lee, of course, is married to former WWE superstar CM Punk, so the crowd’s attention shifted to Punk, and The Rock responded by pulling out his cell phone.

The Rock, now a movie megastar who seemingly can do pretty much whatever he wants when he returns for cameos with WWE, called CM Punk while in the middle of the ring. Punk, who went through a bad breakup with WWE before eventually landing with UFC, didn’t answer, but The Rock made the call worthwhile by leaving his former co-worker a voicemail. He even tried to FaceTime Punk.

The entire scene can be viewed in the videos below.

CM Punk later responded on Twitter.

I'm walking Larry. It's his birthday. — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017

Thanks Los Angeles. Nice to hear from you. @STAPLESCenter — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017

According to PWInsider, WWE bosses Vince McMahon and Triple H weren’t too thrilled with The Rock’s CM Punk antics, but hey, he’s The Rock. Who’s going to stop him?