The Weather Channel Sends Out Defelategate Joke In Super Bowl Sunday Alert

Everyone gets in on the fun for Super Bowl Sunday, and it appears that The Weather Channel joined the action Sunday in advance of Super Bowl LI.

The Atlanta-based company sent out an alert Sunday morning that seemed to take a not-so-subtle jab at the New England Patriots, who are squaring off with the Atlanta Falcons for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LI on Sunday in Houston.

The Weather Channel coming in with the high heat! pic.twitter.com/iLCgHntvAd — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 5, 2017

The last time the Patriots made a Super Bowl run, they were mired in the Deflategate controversy but were able to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX to claim their fourth Super Bowl title.

That’s some expert-level trolling from The Weather Channel.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images