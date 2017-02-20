NFL

These 10 NFL Teams Could Be Most Active When 2017 Free Agency Kicks Off

by on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 5:59PM
2,246

NFL general managers, coaches and players are giddily awaiting March 9 like kids waiting for Christmas, as that’s the day teams can start signing free agents.

For players, it can be a life-changing payday. For GMs and coaches, it’s a chance to make their teams better.

The Sports Daily pointed out 10 teams that are likely to be camping outside the store overnight waiting to bust through the doors when the free-agent market opens at 4 p.m. on March 9.

Click for 10 NFL teams that could be active in free agency >>

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN