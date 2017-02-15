These Eight NBA Trade Rumors Deserve Your Attention With Deadline Near

Share this:

Tweet







The NBA trade deadline still is two weeks away, but several players already have been moved.

The Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks swapped reserve players, the Orlando Magic sent one of their best players to a contender in the Toronto Raptors, and the Portland Trail Blazers exchanged one young center for another with the Denver Nuggets.

These deals barely scratch the surface of some of the bigger trades that could happen before Feb. 23, though, and The Sports Daily looked at the eight biggest trade deadline rumors as of Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images