These Ultra-Rare, $4M Lamborghinis Are Being Recalled For Fire Risks

If you spend millions of dollars on a car, you probably don’t expect it to have many issues. least of which being the ability to catch on fire. But owners of certain ultra-rare Lamborghinis are facing such a problem.

There are only a dozen owned Lamborghini Venenos, but all are being recalled due to fire risks caused by faulty fuel systems, Lamborghini said Tuesday, via Automotive News. The recall includes three Venenos hardtops plus nine Veneno Roadsters, which cost roughly $4 million and $4.5 million, respectively. The 12-cylinder, 750-horsepower supercars are among approximately 5,900 Aventadors — 1,500 in the U.S. — that also are being recalled for the same issues.

The potential fire-inducing system flaws could be accelerated by certain external factors.

Faults in the Aventador’s evaporative emissions control system could lead to fuel vapors being treated improperly, Lamborghini said. Moreover, the company said “particular maneuvers” like over-revving at idle — especially with an aftermarket exhaust system — could heighten the risk, causing fuel vapors to contact hot gasses, potentially leading to fire.

Lamborghini said it’s currently unaware of any injuries related to the faults; however, a spokeswoman for the company was unable to say whether any fires have been caused by them, via Automotive News.

The Venenos’ value has been growing since the vehicle’s launch in 2013, as Automobile Magazine reported one was listed for $11.1 million in 2016, according to Automotive News.

Thumbnail photo via Lamborghini