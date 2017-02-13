NFL

This Mardis Gras Float Piling On Falcons’ Super Bowl Loss Is Ruthless

by on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 4:38PM
Some folks in New Orleans really enjoyed watching the Atlanta Falcons lose to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

At least that’s what we can gather from this ruthless Mardi Gras float piling on the “ringless” Falcons.

The Falcons now are 0-2 in Super Bowls, which plenty of New Orleans Saints fans probably are OK with seeing as how the teams both play in the NFC South.

The Saints are coming off a season in which they went 7-9 and missed the playoffs, but New Orleans always will have its Super Bowl XLIV win over the Indianapolis Colts, while Atlanta forever will have to live with being the team that was on the losing end of the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images

