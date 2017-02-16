This Method For Fixing Your Dented Car Is Unorthodox; Yet Effective

Share this:

We here at NESN Fuel hate dents just as much as you do. Even when the dent is minor enough for you to repair on your own, it never quite looks the same again.

Thankfully, the people over at HowToBasic have developed the perfect video on how to permanently fix your dented car. And to be honest, we can’t believe we didn’t think of some of these ideas.

We feel confident in saying that this 1995 Ford Aspire hatchback probably has never looked better.

As you can see, this video starts out innocently enough, but quickly takes a turn for the ridiculous. And while we’re not sure we’ve ever felt like egging a car or dumping milk into it, we can empathize with the desire to smash one that’s on our last nerves.